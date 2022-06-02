Essex OPP identify two teens allegedly involved in weapons incident at local dance

Two 13-year-olds have been sent to the Pre-Charge-Diversion Program after police found they were involved in bringing an airsoft gun to a grade school dance last month.

Officers were called to the weapons incident around 9:08 p.m. on May 13 while a grade school dance was going on at the Essex Sports Complex.

According to a volunteer, kids at the dance had told her there was a student in the washroom with a gun, she confronted the youth and called the police.

Police say two teens were identified as being involved after investigators received information and help from the public.

Officers determined the weapon was an airsoft gun which police found and seized.

On Tuesday, two 13-year-olds, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), were diverted using the Pre-Charge Diversion Program as per the YCJA, police say.

The Pre-Charge Diversion Program is a police/community partnership for first-time offenders designed to hold the young person accountable, increase the victims and communities' involvement in this diversion process and reduce youth crime through activities that influence attitudes and behaviours.

