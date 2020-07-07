WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex town council is pressing pause on doing-away with 'vulnerable children' signs.

The municipality was looking to remove signs that have fallen into disrepair or when the child reaches the age of majority or moves from the neighbourhood.

The town discontinued the use of the signs, but some still remain posted.

Administration explains the signs are not recognized by upper levels of government and therefore have no legal meaning.

But some on council believe they signs are still 'a good deterrent against speeding' in neighbourhoods.

Council has requested a new report including a way to link the signs to homeowners for tracking purposes.

That report will also include a policy on how to implement these changes going forward.