Essex MP Chris Lewis sees opportunity for Conservatives with leadership race

Chris Lewis said he intends to speak with his constituents on the kind of party leader residents want to see in the next federal election.

“I believe we have a major opportunity here, and I can't wait in about six months to get a new leader whoever that maybe,” said Lewis.

In a secret ballot Wednesday evening, the Conservative Caucus voted to oust Erin O'Toole from the party's top job, leaving his former deputy Candice Bergen to helm a divided caucus until its members elect a new leader with a new direction.

It is the third leadership race for the party since Stephen Harper stepped down after losing power to the Liberals in 2015.

However, unlike the previous two leaders, O'Toole was forced out abruptly while fighting to keep his job.

Lewis said he is a friend of O’Toole and has gained an appreciation for the challenges of an Opposition Leader.

Lewis said he wants the next leader to be fiscally responsible and help bring Canadians together.

“The quality I would like to see in the next leader is unity, somebody who can't just unify the party but unify the country,” said Lewis.

When asked if Lewis possess these qualities for a leader, he responded with a laugh, “I will never burn a bridge and I would always keep my options open, but we have six months to go until then.”

Meanwhile, Lewis added he still supports the truck drivers in Ottawa on the sixth day of the ongoing protest.

He claims 99 per cent are peaceful and characterized the rest as “bad apples”.

Lewis blamed the Prime Minister for prolonging the protest by refusing to meet and hear-out the demonstrators.

"I think it's time for it to come to an abrupt end, meaning the Prime Minister needs to acknowledge this - and have a conversation with them," said Lewis.