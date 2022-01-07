Essex Mayor pleads guilty to Election Act charge, fined $10,000

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex Mayor Larry Snively has pleaded guilty to a single charge of improperly procuring proxy votes during the 2018 Municipal Election campaign.

He was fined $10,000.

“I sincerely apologize for these proxies that were done,” Snively said Friday during a virtual court hearing.

“At the time I did these proxies, I thought I had done them properly. It was an oversight on my part in Box B (on the proxy form) not being filled out.”

Provincial Offences court heard the proxy vote form was “filled out contrary to instructions” given to candidates like Snively.

Here is the Agreed Statement of Facts.

A total of 32 votes were part of the investigation, and deemed to be improper, according to court documents.

