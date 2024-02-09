WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex man facing explosive charges after suspicious person report

    File photo of an OPP cruiser. Feb. 3, 2023. File photo of an OPP cruiser. Feb. 3, 2023.
    Essex County OPP officers responded to a report of a suspicious person that resulted in a man being charged with making or possessing explosives.

    On Friday at 8:11 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Sydenham Street in the community of Colchester.

    The investigating officers located the individual and was arrested without incident.

    As a result, a 37-year-old man of Essex, was charged pursuant to the Criminal Code with:

    · Explosives - Making or possessing for unlawful purpose S.82(1) (Two Counts)

    · Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order S.117.01(1) (Two Counts)

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

    Report suspicious or criminal activity immediately by contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our communities safer for all. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

