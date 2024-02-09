Essex man facing explosive charges after suspicious person report

Essex County OPP officers responded to a report of a suspicious person that resulted in a man being charged with making or possessing explosives.

On Friday at 8:11 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Sydenham Street in the community of Colchester.

The investigating officers located the individual and was arrested without incident.

As a result, a 37-year-old man of Essex, was charged pursuant to the Criminal Code with:

· Explosives - Making or possessing for unlawful purpose S.82(1) (Two Counts)

· Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order S.117.01(1) (Two Counts)

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Report suspicious or criminal activity immediately by contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our communities safer for all. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.