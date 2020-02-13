KINGSVILLE, ONT. -- A 27-year-old Essex man is facing charges after police say he was caught speeding with no licence in Kingsville.

Essex County OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding on County Road 20 West in Kingsville on Tuesday around 730 p.m.

Officers say the vehicle was caught travelling over 140 kilometers per hour in the posted 80 km/hr zone.

The Essex man is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on March 16.

He is charged with racing a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

The drivers' licence was suspended and vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.