

CTV Windsor





A 29-year-old Essex man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing into a gas meter.

OPP, Essex Fire and Rescue Services, Essex-Windsor EMS and Union Gas, attended the 1000 block of Ridge Road at 9 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a vehicle that struck a gas meter.

A small black motor vehicle was resting on top of the meter, gas was leaking from the meter and the male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was still inside the vehicle.

Police had to escort the male out of the vehicle and away from the potential gas hazard.

The male exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. He was not injured in the crash.

Christopher Koziana, 29, of Essex, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding 80 milligrams blood alcohol content.

He will appear in a Windsor court on June 13 to answer to the charges.