Essex County OPP say a man is charged with careless driving after a crash that sent a family to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Sunday at 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Essex County Roads 15 and 18 in Essex.

Police say a vehicle with two adults and two children travelling eastbound on County Road 18 was struck by another vehicle occupied by a lone male driver travelling north on County Road 15.

The family members in the eastbound vehicle attended an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old Essex man was not injured and has been charged with careless driving.

The intersection was closed for about one hour as the investigation was completed.