

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have charged a 51-year-old man after a home break-in in Essex.

Officers and the canine unit responded to a call on May 9 around 3:40 p.m. for a break and enter in progress on David Court.

Police say there was damage to the residence door as well as damage to the interior of the residence.

A 51-year-old Essex man was found inside and arrested.

He was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and will appear in a Windsor court on June 19.