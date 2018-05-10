Essex man charged after home break-in
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 11:07AM EDT
Essex County OPP have charged a 51-year-old man after a home break-in in Essex.
Officers and the canine unit responded to a call on May 9 around 3:40 p.m. for a break and enter in progress on David Court.
Police say there was damage to the residence door as well as damage to the interior of the residence.
A 51-year-old Essex man was found inside and arrested.
He was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and will appear in a Windsor court on June 19.