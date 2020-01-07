Essex looking for members for climate change committee
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Essex town hall can be seen in this undated photo. (Town of Essex)
ESSEX, ONT. -- The Town of Essex is looking for some passionate people to be on a climate change committee.
The team will assist town staff in developing a Climate Change Adaptation Plan for the municipality.
The plan is expected to reduce vulnerability of severe weather and mitigate impact to public safety - infrastructure and municipal finances.
The team will meet regularly every three months throughout 2020.
Online applications will be accepted until Jan. 31.