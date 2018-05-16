

CTV Windsor





The Liberals have their candidate in Essex for the upcoming provincial election.

At a nomination meeting in Kingsville on Wednesday, Kate Festeryga was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate.

Festeryga currently works as an issues manager with the provincial government.

Born and raised in Essex County and a long-time activist, Festeryga says she is looking to put her government experience to work for the people of Essex.

"Essex County deserves a voice that's strong as its importance in this province and it's not getting that right now".

Her name may sound familiar. Kate was her mother Audrey Festeryga's campaign manager in the federal election in 2015.

Festeryga tells CTV news her main focus is health care, infrastructure and the economy. “Economy and jobs is really important, specifically to Windsor-Essex. We do need to see continued investment”.

Also running in the riding are incumbent Taras Natyshak for the NDP, PC candidate Chris Lewis and Nancy Pancheshan for the Green party.