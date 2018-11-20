

CTV Windsor





The student body at Essex District High School is $100,000 richer, thanks to the Aviva Community Fund.

The staff and students drafted an application, to the insurance company, asking for help to get a new grandstand beside their track.

The old one was torn down in 2016 because it was deemed unsafe, around the same time the school itself underwent a massive renovation.

“Teachers have kissed cows, raced around the track dressed in costumes on scooters, we've had several hat days and other special events, geared towards raising money for the bleachers,” according to their grant request on the Aviva website.

All of those efforts only brought in $35,000 and they needed $100,000 more to see the project completed.

On Tuesday, their wishes were answered. Essex District High School is the application in Ontario that was awarded $100,000.