WINDSOR, ONT. -- To ensure no community members go hungry this holiday season, volunteers have organized a food basket giveaway in Essex.

On Sunday, volunteers will be handing out food baskets, enough to feed 250 families.

Essex town councillor Sherry Bondy and resident Kathy Beaudoin helped to organize the Essex Food Basket Drive through

In addition to food baskets, coats, hats, mittens and blankets will also be available at Sunday’s giveaway.

Little Hands for a Cause will also be on site collecting toys for their drive.

The event is sponsored by Beaudoin, Jeff Shepley and Jones Demolition.

The basket giveaway will be held at the Harrow Fairgrounds at 132 McAffee Street, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.