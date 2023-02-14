Essex County youngsters share the love ahead of Valentine’s Day

Monday marked “Random Act of Kindness Week,” and kicking it off on Monday was a group of Essex County youngsters who stopped by a local hospital.

Lauren Meadows and Lily Mayhew stopped by Erie Shores HealthCare before going to school on Monday morning.

In hand, they had more than 60 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to be given out to patients on Tuesday.

10 local kids worked together on the project, and this is the fifth year they’ve done it for patients at the Leamington, Ont. hospital.

CTV News Windsor asked the girls’ why they do this yearly tradition, and their answer was simple.

“To spread love and kindness,” they said.