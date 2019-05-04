

CTV Windsor





Essex County Council is supporting the ban on e-cigarettes advertisements.

Council voted Wednesday to ban advertising for vaping products.

LaSalle Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche says the goal is to treat vaping the same as tobacco.

She says this is in support of the Town of LaSalle's decision to support a resolution to restrict advertising for vaping products.

Meloche tells CTV News the resolution is being sent to all 444 municipalities in Ontario.

"We have heard it from our residents, we have even heard it from students that this has become a major issue in not only our high school but unfortunately in our elementary schools,” says Meloche.