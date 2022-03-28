Essex County's Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team receives $166,500 boost

Essex County’s Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT) is expanding thanks to a nearly $167,000 grant.

The teamis a partnership program between Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) and the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). MCRRT consists of OPP officers, social workers and crisis workers who help to de-escalate situations and provide mental health services.

“The prevalence of complex mental health and addiction concerns in Essex County has steadily increased over the years. The Crisis workers' experience and education help to de-escalate crisis situations through the use of advanced skill training and an understanding of mental health, addictions, and expertise in dealing with traumatic events,” OPP Inspector Glenn Miller said in a news release. “OPP members and health care partners working together means improved safety and better outcomes for those impacted through a mental health or addiction crisis.”

The local team was awarded $166,500 through the the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General’s Mobile Crisis Response Team Enhancement Grant.

The grant will help to add another part time social worker to the team until the end of 2023.

“MCRRT is an essential resource for our region,” says Bill Marra, HDGH president and CEO. “With the addition of this part-time role, the team will continue to greatly assist our acute care partners’ emergency services, as well as support the residents of Essex County who rely on this essential service to connect them with crisis resources and keep them out of hospital where appropriate.”

The team responded to 166 calls from April to November of 2022.

According to Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, 65 per cent of those calls diverted patients from area emergency departments.