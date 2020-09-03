WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County’s road rationalization study will have to wait a little bit longer.

‪County council voted to defer the study during Wednesday’s council meeting.

‪‪The road rationalization study started in 2017 to determine which county roads are being used to connect drivers throughout Essex County and which roads are only being used within a municipality.‬

‪‪Councillors, including LaSalle mayor Marc Bondy, agreed to defer the item, with Bondy adding an amendment to the motion. ‬

“Maybe the second meeting of county council in October so gives time for them to go to the committees and come back to us because we’ve been waiting on this for four years and I think we have to start moving on it,” said Bondy.