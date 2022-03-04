Essex County Road 34 closed for structure fire
An early morning structure fire outside the town of Essex has resulted in a road closure.
Essex County Road 34 is shut down between Essex County Road 23 and Malden Road by provincial police.
It's not clear how the fire started at this time or if there are any injuries.
Emergency crews remain on scene and motorists should avoid the area.
(More to come)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire at one of its six reactors and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Fire out at Ukraine nuclear plant after Russian bombardment, no radiation leak
Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, UN and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.
Live updates: China 'concerned' about Ukraine nuclear sites
China says it is 'seriously concerned about the safety and security' of nuclear facilities in Ukraine following a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant ignited by Russian artillery fire.
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
A look at the weapons being used in the Russia-Ukraine war
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
Is a stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?
For days, a massive Russian military convoy has sat, largely stalled about 15 miles (25 kilometres) outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which is believed to be the central target of Moscow's war.
Why the price of gas is going up despite Canada not importing Russian oil
Canada is experiencing a major spike in gas prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that Canada imports little oil from Moscow.
Kitchener
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
Elora students look to honour hometown Paralympic hero
Three Grade 7 students are pushing council to install signs highlighting legendary Paralympian Patrick Anderson’s local connection.
-
Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust
A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets.
London
-
Family escapes overnight house fire in St. Thomas, Ont.
A family in St. Thomas, Ont. is lucky to be alive following an overnight house fire. F
-
Six-year-old London, Ont. cancer survivor to make Polar Bear Dip debut Saturday
River Wedlake has his bathing suit ready to jump into Lake Erie and can’t wait to do what his parents have been doing for the past five years.
-
SIU clears Toronto police officer who shot and killed Port Dover man
The province’s police watchdog has decided not charge a Toronto police officer in connection to the death of 70-year-old gunsmith Rodger Kotanko in Simcoe last November.
Barrie
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain expected in parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka
Parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka can expect freezing this weekend, according to Environment Canada.
-
Warrant issued for man considered 'armed and dangerous' in Barrie shooting
Police issued a warrant for an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Barrie last month that sent two people to the hospital suffering gunshot wounds.
-
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not seek re-election
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not run in the provincial election in June, CTV News has learned.
Northern Ontario
-
Police operation on Hwy. 17 east of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the Hagar area, about 50 kilometres east of Sudbury, on Highway 17 Thursday night as officers 'conduct and operation.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted cop killer Clinton Suzack has been granted day parole.
-
Sudbury area bobcat sighting becomes internet sensation
A northern Ontario family never expected such a huge response after posting a video of a recent wildlife encounter on TikTok.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Gas prices hit all-time high in Ottawa
Gas prices are expected to top $1.70 a litre in Ottawa today, an all-time high for gas prices in the capital.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 4-6
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March.
-
MP calls on Ottawa to rename street outside Russian Embassy after Ukraine's president
NDP MP Charlie Angus presented the motion in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling for Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill to be renamed Zelensky Boulevard.
Toronto
-
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not seek re-election
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not run in the provincial election in June, CTV News has learned.
-
The City of Toronto failed to issue 89,000 speeding tickets to drivers caught by cameras last year
Last year, the city said 89, 000 speeding tickets went unissued because the 23-day threshold required for a ticket to be mailed out, as per provincial regulation, was exceeded.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
Montreal
-
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe and sound in Ontario.
-
Quebec doctor leaving wife, kids to help treat the wounded in Ukraine
'I really admire the courage of the Ukrainian people. I admire their determination, I was inspired by that, so I felt like I had to at least try to do something,' said Dr. Julien Auger at the Montreal airport
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
N.S. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.
-
Record high gas prices in Winnipeg expected to keep rising
Price jumps at the pumps are shocking some Winnipeggers who were fuelling up their vehicles on Thursday. But the price hike does not just impact vehicle owners.
-
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit
A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
Calgary
-
Alberta man flees Ukraine, family stays behind as Russian attacks continue
A Medicine Hat man has arrived in Poland after making a lengthy and confusing journey from Kyiv to Ukraine's western border, and he's unsure if his family left behind will also flee.
-
Here's how much council candidates spent on their campaigns
It can take big money to run for city council, but disclosure filings with Elections Calgary show top spenders don't always get the most votes.
-
Chiarot scores twice, including overtime winner, for Canadiens in 5-4 win over Flames
Ben Chiarot scored the overtime winner for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-4 win over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
'Not trusted by anyone': The campaign to kick Jason Kenney out of the premier's chair
An effort to drive Alberta's premier out of office is gaining steam ahead of a United Conservative Party leadership vote next month, and some of the people stoking that fire are well known to their target.
-
Booze to be allowed in select Edmonton park sites after all, further study ordered too
Edmontonians will be able to legally crack open a beer or a bottle of wine in some city park sites this summer after all, city councillors decided last Thursday.
-
Alex DeBrincat's power-play goal in OT lifts Blackhawks past Oilers
Alex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal 2:23 into overtime to propel the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver crime: Store keeps stock locked up as forum held on public safety
It's not easy to access items at the Home Hardware store on Davie Street. Almost everything in the store is kept locked in some way.
-
B.C.-born teacher flees Ukraine, waits to help rest of family in Kyiv
It was painstakingly long two hours at the bus depot in Lviv, Ukraine, as Dayton Snow waited for his ride to safety.
-
'I've got to basically dip into my RRSPs to fill up my tank': Pain at the pump continues in Metro Vancouver
The record high gas prices seen in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday didn't last very long. By Thursday morning, they had soared even higher.