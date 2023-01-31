Essex County OPP undergo training on 'Lifesaver' device to help locate missing persons

Essex County OPP received 10 new Lifesaver Radio Frequency receivers in Essex County, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Essex County OPP received 10 new Lifesaver Radio Frequency receivers in Essex County, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor

More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver