WINDSOR, ONT. -- In an effort to identify an elderly man seriously hurt in a cycling crash, Essex County OPP have released a photo of the bicycle and items he had at the time of the collision.

Police are still seeking the public’s help in identifying the man. Police say he was also wearing hearing aids at the time of the crash.

The man was involved in a bike-path crash Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Ross Beach Road in Lakeshore.

While the other cyclist involved in the accident received minor injuries, the other was transported to area hospital with life-threatening injuries — he has yet to be identified.

Police released photos Tuesday of the bicycle, helmet, and a ring the man was wearing.

The man is described as white, around 65 to 75 years old, between 5’6” and 5’ 8” tall. He has short grey hair and blue eyes with a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was riding a dark grey Giant Defy bicycle (pictured) with a grey Giro helmet. He had on a blue and white Garneau cycling jersey and black Sugoi cycling shorts with black clip-on cycling shoes.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the items, or knows someone matching the description to contact 1-888-310-1122.