Essex County OPP kicked off Police Week 2019 by getting out into the community.

Police Week in Ontario is an annual event dedicated to promoting crime prevention and recognition and awareness of police services in our communities. It runs until May 18.

The theme for this year's campaign is "Proudly Supporting Our Police" where officers can partner with government and community groups to honour the women and men of our police organizations and their role in making Ontario a safe place to work and live in.

It is also a way for local youth and adults alike to interact with police in a relaxed setting to get a feel for uniformed officers as people they can approach and communicate with.

Members of Essex County OPP were at the Canadian Tire in Leamington and the Sobey’s in Tecumseh over the weekend with displays to showcase their officers and some of the tools and equipment they utilize day to day.

Police say it provides an opportunity for communities to discover the many ways in which police are working to keep their communities safe.

Citizens are asked to take an active role in helping to create a safer community by working together with police to keep Ontarians protected. Young people are asked to consider a career in law enforcement to make a difference in their communities.