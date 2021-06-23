Advertisement
Essex County OPP seek public assistance identifying vehicle owner
Essex County OPP are looking to speak with the owner of this vehicle in relation to an investigation at the Maidstone Conservation Area in Lakeshore, Ont. (courtesy Essex County OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP is seeking assistance from the public to identify a vehicle parked at the Maidstone Conservation Area.
On Monday around 8:17 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation at the conservation area on Lakeshore Road 209 and are now looking to speak with the owner of a vehicle parked there.
Officers are looking for the owner of an older model silver sedan that was parked at the conservation area. The car had no front plate and a green bandana hanging from the rear view mirror.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the owner to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com