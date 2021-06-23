WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP is seeking assistance from the public to identify a vehicle parked at the Maidstone Conservation Area.

On Monday around 8:17 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation at the conservation area on Lakeshore Road 209 and are now looking to speak with the owner of a vehicle parked there.

Officers are looking for the owner of an older model silver sedan that was parked at the conservation area. The car had no front plate and a green bandana hanging from the rear view mirror.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the owner to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com