Essex County OPP seek identify of Kingsville robbery suspect

Essex County OPP are looking to identify the person on the left of this surveillance photo in relation to a robbery in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: OPP/Facebook) Essex County OPP are looking to identify the person on the left of this surveillance photo in relation to a robbery in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: OPP/Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver