Essex County OPP say a total of 265 charges were laid against drivers on local roadways and waterways over a four-day period.

It was part of OPP’s annual Labour Day weekend traffic initiative.

Police say the initiative resulted in one of the largest number of provincial offences tickets processed by any OPP Detachment in West Region during the holiday weekend.

"Driving is a privilege and while we were fortunate this past holiday weekend having had no fatalities to report, officers did investigate a number of motor vehicle collisions resulting in personal injury and property damage,” says Inspector Glenn Miller.

Throughout the summer months the OPP has continued to enforce those laws relating to the safe operation of motor vehicles on our highways, municipals roadways and vessels on our waterways.

In an attempt to change driver behavior, members of the Essex County Traffic Management Unit, in addition to all OPP officers on duty throughout the weekend processed the following charges:

-175 speeding violations

-6 Stunt Driving violations

-9 Distracted Driving violations

-53 other Highway Traffic Act offence violations

-6 Marine related violations

-16 charges for other traffic related offences including a suspension relating to operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.