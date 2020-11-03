WINDSOR, ONT., -- Essex County OPP are issuing a reminder to "See Something, Say Something".

Officers say they often rely on statements from victims or witnesses to be able to lay charges in a case.

“However, we recognize there are times people with information may be reluctant to come forward in person,” said a news release from police. “You can still assist by using the anonymous reporting options for submitting information to Crime Stoppers.”

Crime Stoppers programs are locally-operated, not-for-profit charities and the only charity dedicated to helping the police solve crime.

The telephone reporting option is available, but with the advancement of the internet, the program now offers the opportunity to submit information online and in numerous different languages.

For more information about Crime Stoppers and the local chapters visit: https://www.opp.ca/index.php?lng=en&id=115&entryid=56e70b6e8f94ac6a3e31071b

If you have information that could help an investigation and you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at Windsor Essex County Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.