Essex County OPP remind residents how to reach out to police in emergency and non-emergency situations

Essex County OPP is reminding residents how to access police for both urgent and non-urgent help after a number of incidents have led to delays in service responses.

Police say the Essex County detachment continues to receive calls for police assistance left on the office answering machine after hours, or often hear about an incident after the fact through a third party but was never reported to police.

This often leads to unnecessary delays in responding to calls for service, police say.

The Essex County Detachment phones, including Leamington, Kingsville, Essex, Tecumseh, and Lakeshore are answered Monday-Friday, 8 a.m., - 4 p.m., by administrative staff.

If anyone is in need of immediate police assistance, they should call 9-1-1.

Residents who have a non-urgent need but would still like to speak with or see an officer, they can call the toll-free number of 1-888-310-1122. This will connect them to the OPP call-taking centre dispatcher who will direct the call to an officer.