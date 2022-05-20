Essex County OPP Marine Unit actively patrolling waterways this long weekend

The Essex County OPP Marine Unit will be out on the water promoting marine safety and enforcing boating laws this Victoria Day long weekend.

“The OPP encourages everyone to exercise caution when out on the waterways and a reminder that boating and alcohol don’t mix,” said Essex County OPP media relations officer Const. Steven Duguay.

There have been no reported boating fatalities in Essex County in 2022.

In 2021, two Windsor men died after a boat capsized on Lake Erie near Rondeau Park.

On a provincial level, 10 canoes, a kayak, a stand-up paddle board and a row boat were among the marine vessels from which a tragic scenario unfolded for 13 of the 27 people who died on OPP-patrolled waterways in 2021. There was a total of 59 boating fatalities in 2020 and 2021.