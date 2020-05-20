LONDON, ONT -- Of the 238 charges laid by Essex OPP during road safety week nearly all of them were for speeding.

According to stats released by provincial police they issued 210 tickets for speeding during the week of May 12 to 18.

Police also laid 17 stunt driver or racing charges, bringing the total of speed related charges to 227.

That means that of all the charges laid, 95 per cent were for speed related issues.

“For those drivers who assumed that the OPP would not be stopping drivers for infractions during COVID-19, they assumed wrong,” Inspector Glenn Miller.