Essex County OPP kick off Festive RIDE program

Don’t be surprised if you see OPP on Essex County roadways, as the holidays approach officers will be conducting regular RIDE checks.

OPP kicked off the Festive RIDE program Wednesday which will run until Jan. 2, 2023. Officers conduct RIDE checks year-round looking for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol and will be extra present around the holidays.

Police are reminding drivers that officers regularly conduct Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) with drivers who are lawfully pulled over, and they will be ramping up this measure including RIDE stops throughout the campaign.

This means under the MAS law, an officer can demand a breath sample from any driver “without having a reasonable suspicious that they have alcohol in their body,” police say.

Under impaired driving laws, the OPP can also demand a driver submit to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation. SFST-trained officers and DREs have the expertise to detect impairment by alcohol, drugs, or both in a driver.

“So, make a year-round commitment to driving sober and planning ahead to get yourself and others home safely,” police remind residents.

Last year, Essex OPP say 17 drivers were charged with impaired driving during its annual Festive RIDE campaign.

A total of 655 drivers were charged with driving while impaired on OPP patrolled roads and trails in Ontario.