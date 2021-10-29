Essex County OPP issue Halloween safety reminder for drivers, parents and trick-or-treaters

Windsor, Ont. -

As children and parents prepare their costumes and candy bags, Essex County OPP is issuing some reminders to keep this Halloween safe.

Const. Steven Duguay says with the added excitement and distractions of candy and costumes, safety rules may be forgotten.

“Being safe out there is the most important thing that we want kids to keep in mind.”

Duguay says Essex County OPP will be providing highly visible patrols throughout the region in an effort to keep things safe on Halloween night.

Duguay says if you head out trick-or-treating to not forget these tips to stay safe.

Be Safe, Be Seen! Wear a reflective band, glow stick, use a flashlight and add reflective tape to your treat bag and costume.

Small children should not go out alone. Try to go out when it is light out and young children should always be with a responsible adult.

For the older ones, plan your route before you leave your house and ensure your parents know where you are going. Take a cell phone with you.

Only go to homes that are well lit. There are some families not participating in Halloween so if the home is in darkness pass it by.

Walk on the sidewalk whenever it is possible. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the side of the road facing traffic. It's unsafe to cross between parked cars and other obstacles. Do one side of the street before moving over to the other.

Always look both ways for traffic before crossing the street.

Avoid eating unwrapped candy and homemade treats from strangers.

Home owners participating in Halloween trick-or-treating should make sure their home is well lit. Pick up any obstructions such as garden hoses, bicycles, tools or other obstructions that pose a hazard.

If you see suspicious activity or a crime in progress please contact police.

“If it raises any suspicious and you think it’s something you think we should be notified about, absolutely call us.”

Duguay notes Ontario Provincial Police encourages families to follow public health advice and measures from public health experts to help guide your decision for a safe and healthy Halloween.