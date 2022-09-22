Essex County OPP holding recruitment day at Tecumseh detachment

Police in the Grey Highlands are investigating after recovering the body of a missing person from a lake on Aug. 5 (File/CTV News). Police in the Grey Highlands are investigating after recovering the body of a missing person from a lake on Aug. 5 (File/CTV News).

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver