The latest distracted driving campaign by Essex County OPP has already resulted in over 150 charges.

The blitz continues Monday and throughout October to enforce distracted driving laws.

Since the commencement of Operation "S.T.A.T.S." (Stop Texting And Travel Safely) on Sept. 17, Essex County OPP's Traffic Management Unit and municipal officers have combined to lay more than 150 charges in relation to hand held device violations.

Police say officers will continue to operate unmarked vehicles and adopt non-traditional enforcement practices to catch drivers committing these violations, promoting traffic safety and deterring collisions caused by distracted drivers.