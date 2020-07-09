WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP were cracking down on drivers during an early summer safety blitz.

Officers participated in the OPP Canada Day long weekend traffic safety campaign, which took place between June 27 and July 5.

The campaign focussed on safety equipment use on our roadways, waterways and trails. Officers also targeted inattentive drivers, aggressive drivers and alcohol/drug impaired drivers.

During the initiative, officers laid 157 speeding charges, eight stunt driving charges, three seat belt charges and 38 other provincial offence charges.

“The instances of stunt driving continues to be a concern throughout our communities,” says Insp. Glenn Miller. “If you're inclined to drive at an excessive speed, be prepared to be without your vehicle and drivers licence for a minimum of seven days and have the ability to call a friend to drive you to your intended destination as your vehicle will be seized.”

There were also four charges laid under the Off Road Vehicles Act and one marine related safety equipment violation.

Police say fortunately there were no alcohol related criminal driving charges, but two drivers were issued alcohol "warn range" drivers licence suspensions.