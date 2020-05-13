WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP kicked off Canada Road Safety Week by suspending the licenses of two drivers for excessive speed violations.

An officer stopped a vehicle on North Talbot Road travelling over 120 kilometers per hour in the posted 60 km/hr limited zone on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

A 23-year-old Kingsville man is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on Aug. 24, charged with racing a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m., police say another vehicle was stopped on North Talbot Road travelling 70 km/hr above the posted limit.

A 68-year-old Windsor man was charged with racing and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Both drivers have had their vehicles impounded and their driver's license suspended.