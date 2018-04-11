

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have partnered with local businesses to help youth at risk.

The businesses are helping help with the cost of supplying "Rescue Backpacks" to affected youth ranging in age from 13 -21 years old.

The money is needed since provincial and federal grant funding is not yet in place.

The backpacks which contain personal hygiene and care items are available to officers to hand out to youth in crisis and allow youth to begin a process of healing.

They serve as a symbol of the OPP's commitment to supporting youth in need, being approachable and providing a bridge to a better life.

In September, 2016, Essex County OPP introduced an At Risk Youth initiative to address the challenges in responding to youth "acting out".

Police say these incidents are often part of typical adolescent development but perhaps reflective of unknown more serious issues of concern.

“Officers are engaged pro-actively with our Essex County Youth ensuring good choices are made,” says Detachment Commander Glenn Miller. “When they are not, collaboratively with our partners, we provide sustainable support and provide viable options to assist our youth in attaining their personal goals in life. Our goal has been to keep our youth out of the criminal justice system and demonstrate our support as a police service‎ and community partner.”

By contacting police, families dealing with behavioural issues may unwittingly send their children into the justice system as they feel left with no other alternative.

Officers responding to family crisis situations are often faced with choices that are not optimal; issuing a warning for the problem behaviour or criminalizing it depending on severity, neither of which resolves the situation nor leads to a lasting solution.

Characteristics in youth which may lead to early intervention may include school absenteeism, police interaction and Children's Aid involvement.

Causes may include mental health crisis, lack of peer support, addiction issues and abuse.