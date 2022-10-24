Essex County mayors: Who’s in and who’s running in each municipality

While two mayors have already been acclaimed in Essex County, residents are voting for mayors in the six other municipalities on Election Day on Monday.

Here’s a look at who’s been acclaimed and who’s running for mayor in Essex County:

AMHERSTBURG

Frank Cerasa

John Laframboise

Michael Prue

Bob Rozankovic

ESSEX

Richard Meloche

Sherry Bondy

KINGSVILLE A screenshot of Kingsville mayoral candidates Laura Lucier, Dennis Rogers and Tamara Stomp during a debate hosted by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Tamara Stomp

Laura Lucier

Dennis Rogers

LAKESHORE A screenshot of Lakeshore mayoral candidates Tom Bain and Tracey Bailey during a debate hosted by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Tracey Bailey

Tom Bain

LASALLE

Crystal Meloche - acclaimed

LEAMINGTON

Cris Bison

Hilda MacDonald

Jeremy Simoni

PELEE ISLAND

Larry Bailey

Cathy Miller

TECUMSEH