Essex County mass vaccination clinic relocating to Kingsville

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and partners are relocating the county COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

The county-based clinic currently located at Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington will move to the Grovedale House Community Hall located at 103 Park Street in Kingsville.

Final doses will be administered at the Leamington site on Saturday, Feb. 5. WECHU says the location reopened its doors on Jan. 5 to enhance access to booster doses in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

To date, the site has provided over 5,000 total doses.

Effective Tuesday, Feb. 8 the new Kingsville location will open. The clinic will continue to operate from Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with pre-booked or walk-in appointments.

“I want to thank the Municipality of Leamington for opening their doors a second time to set up a mass vaccination clinic at their recreation centre. We look forward to working with the Town of Kingsville to continue providing this service to residents of the county,” said Nicole Dupuis, CEO for the health unit.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available through local participating pharmacies, the Devonshire Mall and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare mass vaccination sites, through participating healthcare providers, and at community pop-up clinics. For more information on vaccine clinics, eligibility, or to book an appointment, please visit wevax.ca. Appointments can also be made by calling the booking line at 226-773-2200.