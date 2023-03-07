Essex County Library reaches tentative deal with employees

The Essex County Library has reached a tentative three-year agreement with CUPE Local 2318 employees.

The agreement would go into effect April 1, 2023, when the current collective agreement expires.

Details of the agreement are not being released until it has been ratified by members of the local and the Essex County Library board.

“Essex County Library staff have shown outstanding commitment and imagination in providing our users the best experience possible. We have worked hard with the union to craft a tentative agreement we feel is fair and equitable,” said Adam Craig, CEO and Chief Librarian.

CUPE Local 2318 represents more than 50 Essex County library resource assistants and other staff.

“The bargaining team and I are happy to be able to bring to our membership a collective agreement that is a testament to the positive working relationship between the employer and the union,” said president Laura Wilkinson.

The union membership will hold a ratification vote soon and the agreement will then go to the Essex County Library board for approval.