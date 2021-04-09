WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County Library branches are ready to keep young minds active now that the long-awaited spring break for students is upon us.

It’s the second year March Break has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the first year in which the library system will offer virtual activities.

“Pretty much for all of 2020-2021 now, we’re virtual.”

Manager of Community Services Manuela Denes says library branches across all Essex County municipalities will have activities and contests to coincide with National Poetry Month.

“Last year, we did end up cancelling all of our March Break programs.” Denes adds, “We just want to keep people amused and entertained as much as we can.”

Essex County Library branches typically host events during the break, but have instead planned several virtual programs meant to keep children engaged and reading, while still offering free library services.

Starting Monday, April 12, curbside pickup hours at seven branches are being extended.

“You don’t want to give up on your books and reading either during the time the kids are off so we’ve got what are called mystery bags, and there’s one for the adults as well so we’re not forgetting about the grown up either. Just go onto our social media or our website and you can register there.”

Residents can also continue to order seeds online. Denes says most packets are delivered within a week.

“Of course, the best thing that you can do over spring break is get some seeds and start planting!”