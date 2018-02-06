

CTV Windsor





The Essex County Library Board is ready to cut some cheques from last year’s strike surplus.

You'll recall 58 CUPE members were on strike for 230 days, and the labour dispute ended in February 2017.

The library board saved more than $800,000 during the strike.

Now, CEO Robin Greenall is approving requests from five municipalities to share the money.

Leamington has asked for the most, at more than $98,000, for branch renovations.

Amhertburg's branch is asking for $92,000 for repairs.

The Town of Essex wants to spend $75,000 on roofing and furnace upgrades.

The Kingsville Highline branch is asking to become accessible with help from a $40,000 investment and a cement walkway is proposed for the Toldo branch in Lakeshore.

The payments will be considered by Essex County Council at its meeting Wednesday night.