Essex County intersection under review following fatal crash

The County of Essex will seek expert advice after a fatal collision at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 23.

A recommendation to review the matter was approved Wednesday night.

“Let’s get the experts to take a look at that intersection and see what they come up with,” says Deputy Mayor, Gord Queen.

Last month, a vehicle driving southbound on County Road 23 was struck at the intersection by a freight liner flatbed truck. A 19-year-old died as a result of the collision.

“We were thinking of looking at signals, perhaps a roundabout, all way stops, and maybe some other measures that could be used such as flashing red lights,” says Allan Botham, director of infrastructure and planning.

Some of those measures could take years to install.

Essex Mayor, Richard Meloche, would like to have something done in the interim until a permanent decision has been made.

“The speed limit approaching that intersection in all directions is still 80km/hr right to the stop sign,” says Meloche.

Diane Peterson lives on the Arner Townline, just steps away from the intersection.

She believes it’s been an ongoing safety issue for years.

“My concerns are obviously the accidents that continue to happen here,” Peterson tells CTV News Windsor.

“They’re just not waiting long enough to make sure there isn’t any on coming traffic especially when people are coming around the corner here.”

Administration hopes to report back to council at the end of April or early May.

“We do have signs but just not enough,” says Peterson.