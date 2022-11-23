Essex County intersection closed as OPP investigate serious Highway 3 crash

(Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

Kim Jung Un's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unilateral sanctions on the North, calling the South's new president and his government 'idiots' and 'a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.'

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver