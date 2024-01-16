Essex County Homelessness Hub in Leamington, Ont. opens its doors

WINDSOR
    As temperatures plummet and winter officially arrives in the region, the Essex County Homelessness Hub in Leamington is opening its doors for those caught in the cold.

    According to a news release, the drop-in centre at 215 Talbot St. E. in the South Essex Community Council building is now open from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m., seven days a week. It will operate as a warming centre for Essex County residents experiencing homelessness.

    Staff are at the homelessness hub during the night hours in order to provide support, while light snacks and drinks are also available.

    According to the County of Essex, anyone requiring transportation to get to the homelessness hub can call 519-326-8629, ext. 395, and transportation can be provided from anywhere in Essex County.

    The overnight warming centre is expected to be open until April 1.

    The hub is also open during regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

    Other services for those experiencing homelessness in Essex County include:

    • Leamington Emergency Shelter Program — shelter beds for eligible single men, women and families. They can be reached at 226-787-8805 (answered seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • Leamington Community Hope Centre — evening meal program, other supports and a place to stay warm at 58 Erie St. S. in Leamington. Open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. They can be reached at 519-326-9280. 

