Essex County group of 37 wins $1M lotto prize
(Left to Right): James Kollie Jr., Juan Fernandex, William Widmeyer. (Courtesy OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 10:53AM EDT
A group of 37 people in Essex County won $1 million.
That works out to about $27,027 each.
They won the Maxmillions prize in the June 8, 2018 Lotto Max draw.
The group members are:
Juan Fernandez of Windsor
Alaa Thiab of Windsor
Amer Karbala of Windsor
Borko Stojkovski of Windsor
Brian Fox of Wallaceburg
Carlos Osorio Merino of Windsor
Christopher McGarr of Windsor
David Lamarsh of Windsor
Dennis Abrigo of Windsor
Dwayne Lambkin of Windsor
Ehren Martin of Amherstburg
Emelito David of Windsor
Eufracio Javier of Windsor
Hang Lay of Windsor
James Kollie Jr. of Windsor
James Laframboise of South Woodslee
Jason Martin of Windsor
John Smithies of Windsor
Judy Benito of Windsor
Kevin Graves of Windsor
Khoi Bui of Windsor
Kurt Morrison of Windsor
Laura Arellanes Ruiz of Windsor
Laura Haig of Ruscom Station
Michael Francisco of Windsor
Norlito Villas of Tecumseh
Pacifico III Torres of Windsor
Ronald Pagaduan of Windsor
Ronda Jackson of Windsor
Sherzad Sherwani of Windsor
Tan Pham of Windsor
Todd Duarte of Windsor
William Grady of Windsor
William Widmeyer of Windsor
Yadvinder Thakur of Windsor
Yves Gascon of South Woodslee
Zagorka Markovic of Windsor
Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.5 billion, including 60 jackpot wins and 511 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province.
The winning ticket was purchased at Half Price Variety on Drouillard Road in Windsor.