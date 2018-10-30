

CTV Windsor





A group of 37 people in Essex County won $1 million.

That works out to about $27,027 each.

They won the Maxmillions prize in the June 8, 2018 Lotto Max draw.

The group members are:

Juan Fernandez of Windsor

Alaa Thiab of Windsor

Amer Karbala of Windsor

Borko Stojkovski of Windsor

Brian Fox of Wallaceburg

Carlos Osorio Merino of Windsor

Christopher McGarr of Windsor

David Lamarsh of Windsor

Dennis Abrigo of Windsor

Dwayne Lambkin of Windsor

Ehren Martin of Amherstburg

Emelito David of Windsor

Eufracio Javier of Windsor

Hang Lay of Windsor

James Kollie Jr. of Windsor

James Laframboise of South Woodslee

Jason Martin of Windsor

John Smithies of Windsor

Judy Benito of Windsor

Kevin Graves of Windsor

Khoi Bui of Windsor

Kurt Morrison of Windsor

Laura Arellanes Ruiz of Windsor

Laura Haig of Ruscom Station

Michael Francisco of Windsor

Norlito Villas of Tecumseh

Pacifico III Torres of Windsor

Ronald Pagaduan of Windsor

Ronda Jackson of Windsor

Sherzad Sherwani of Windsor

Tan Pham of Windsor

Todd Duarte of Windsor

William Grady of Windsor

William Widmeyer of Windsor

Yadvinder Thakur of Windsor

Yves Gascon of South Woodslee

Zagorka Markovic of Windsor

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.5 billion, including 60 jackpot wins and 511 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province.

The winning ticket was purchased at Half Price Variety on Drouillard Road in Windsor.