Essex County farmer happy with 'much needed' rain, but here’s how much more he wants

An Essex County farmer says he’s happy with the “much needed” rain this week, but he needs more.

Brendan Byrne, a grain farmer, said showers Tuesday and Wednesday were a welcome ingredient to help his crops grow.

“It's been really, really dry in the last five weeks,” Byrne said, noting the dry weather made for good cropping conditions but “a lot of those seeds sat in the ground kind of dormant until they got some moisture.”

Byrne’s farm on Naylor Side Road got less than an inch of rain by Tuesday afternoon.

“If we got another inch of rain, that'd be fantastic,” he said.

“If you're planting in your garden, you need a little bit of water, a little fertilizer, a little sun and we were getting everything we needed except for the rain,” Byrne said.

It’s also a relief to Bryne the rain was followed by cool temperatures which will give the moisture a chance to soak into the ground and not be evaporated.

That will help the plants get ready for the hot and humid weather farmers know is coming.

“We'd like to have some consistent, small showers show up through the summer but that'd be a great start if we got that (an inch of rain Thursday),” said Byrne.