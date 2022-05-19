'Essex County Counts' outlines six key focus points for provincial election candidates

News -

The County of Essex has outlined six priorities “crucial to the quality of life” of residents it hopes are a focus for provincial candidates this election.

The County is calling on candidates to commit to addressing the priorities which it says are imperative to the economic development of the region.

“Essex County Counts was endorsed by council because we want parties and candidates to give residents a clear picture of where they stand on issues that matter to us,” said Essex County Warden Gary McNamara. “We want commitments from candidates on these issues and will be pushing those who are elected to act.”

Essex County Counts calls on candidates to focus on:

Provincial support to ensure the new Windsor-Essex hospital system is built

The County of Essex has set aside $31 million toward the project and is committed to providing a total of $100 million toward building the regional mega-hospital. The County says provincial support is needed to ensure the project is completed.

Increased and more stable funding for the rehabilitation and construction of roads, sewers, and water and wastewater services

The County says while municipalities are responsible for these types of infrastructure, local taxpayers cannot be expected to fit the bill for the “massive and growing infrastructure deficit.” The County says the need for enhanced infrastructure includes needed energy for the region to allow for continued economic development.

Increased funding for building and maintaining affordable housing, along with consistent and substantial funding for health and human services provided by municipalities

The County says the waitlist for affordable housing in the Windsor-Essex region is at more than 5,000 and growing. Addressing the housing and homelessness crisis requires an increase in operating fund to mental health and additions service programs.

Faster expansion of broadband service to rural areas

The County says there are still communities, homes and businesses without reliable internet access and more funding is needed to ensure rural residents and businesses have what they need to succeed in the digital world.

Financial support to address climate change

The County declared a climate emergency in 2019 and followed that up in May 2019 with a Regional Energy Plan in partnership with all seven local municipalities and the Essex Region Conservation Authority and says it will need financial support from the province to carry out the plan.

Reforming of laws and pooling of resources to reduce municipal liability and insurance costs

The cost of municipal insurance has continued to rise throughout the pandemic, with many municipalities reporting increases greater than 20 per cent, the County says. A potential solution to the rising insurance costs the County outlines includes a provincial fund that could limit municipal exposure and the pooling of insurance among municipalities to lower costs.

“These are tangible steps the next provincial government can take to move our region and Ontario forward,” said McNamara. “Show us Essex County Counts, and we will work with you to build a bright future.”