Essex County Council adopts policies to maintain order in meetings

About a month after demonstrators derailed a meeting of Essex County Council, members voted to support a stronger code of conduct and initiate three policies aimed at policing how guests behave in council chambers.

Wednesday’s regular meeting was the second to be held virtually since over 200 people flooded the civic centre on April 5.

Warden Hilda MacDonald told AM800 News the next day it was frightening and sad.

This week, two separate items on council’s agenda looked at preventing similar situations from arising in the future.

Three corporate polices were approved by council – pertaining to Public Conduct, Visitors and Trespass to Property respectively.

HERE ARE THE THREE CORPORATE POLICIES

Deputy Warden Joe Bachetti compared the implementation of such rules to the standards set for spectators at local arenas.

“When we have certain fans or parents that are belligerent to the referees we’ve had to deal with those situations,’ he said. “And I think at county council the decorum, the respect is no different.”

The policies will see a number of changes made to how members of the public make their way into chambers for meetings – including the authority of county staff to use metal detection wands on those admitted.

Council also voted to support a proposed private member’s bill heading through Queen’s Park that would ask provincial leaders to strengthen municipal codes of conduct.

Mary Birch, interim CAO for the County of Essex said the policies are expected to be enacted by council’s next meeting on May 17.

“Once we pass this can we meet in person?” asked council member Sherry Bondy.

“That is the intention,” MacDonald said.

Council will convene virtually in June to discuss the official plan.

Members of the public who wish to watch the meeting or speak during are asked to register ahead of time.