Essex council makes no changes around use of 're-elect' on election materials

An Essex Town Councillor made an effort Monday night to clarify some rules around election signs ahead of the municipal vote this fall, but couldn’t convince her colleagues to make the change.

“I think there’s a big difference between appoint by council colleagues and elect by members of the public,” said Coun. Sherry Bondy, who brought forward a notice of motion with regards to the election sign by-law.

She argues the words “re-elect” should only be allowed on a campaign sign or literature when a candidate is elected by the citizens during an election — but not when they’re appointed by council colleagues.

“The last election was basically, it kind of felt like the wild wild west and the number of emails our clerk’s department got was overwhelming,” Bondy said.

After some recent shuffling, three members of Essex council are appointed to their current roles, including Coun. Jason Matyi, deputy mayor Steve Bjorkman and mayor Richard Meloche. The shuffling took place after former mayor Larry Snively resigned after pleading guilty to a single charge of improperly procuring proxy votes during the 2018 municipal election.

But the town’s clerk, Robert Auger, cautioned council against getting this particular by directing the application of rules.

“Respectfully, I think any council should at least be measured or careful about getting into the proverbial weeds about directing what clauses should or shouldn’t be in an election policy and it’s really for council’s protection as well,” he said Monday night. “Because if they do that, it may certainly raise the suggestion out there that council is interfering with the independence of an election.”

Auger says making that distinction between elected or appointed means councillors would be treated differently, when they are in fact equal to one-another and just as accountable to the public.

“The moment that councillor is sworn in and provides an oath of office, they become equal to their fellow councillors,” said Auger. “They also become at this time, what I would consider and call an elected official.”

“Are they the incumbent?” he asked. “If they are, I think consideration should be given to allowing that person to use re-elect or at least allowing that person to use a term similar to that.”

The notice of motion was defeated by a majority of council, with only Bondy voting in support.