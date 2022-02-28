Essex council defers vote on new council appointment
Residents in the town of Essex will have to wait one more week before they learn who council will appoint to fill a vacant ward seat.
The process to fill the council seat started in mid-January, when Larry Snively stepped down as Essex mayor, days after pleading guilty to a single charge of improperly procuring proxy votes during the 2018 Municipal Election Campaign.
Within a few weeks, Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche was nominated and appointed by his peers to fill the mayoral vacancy, leaving the position of deputy mayor open.
A few weeks later, Ward 3 Councillor Steve Bjorkman was chosen by council to become the new deputy mayor, leaving his council seat vacant.
Council opted to fill that vacancy through an at-large application process, which resulted in a field of 12 applicants.
Those applicants were given the chance to speak with council Monday night, each receiving a five-minute window to make their pitch. In some cases, councillors asked questions of the applicants.
That field of applicants included former Coun. Bill Caixeiro, Percy Dufour, Jason Matyi, Eldon Brush, Brad Allard, Sherry Ducedre, Richard Kokovai, former Coun. Ron Rogers, Mac Goslin, Rodney Hammond, Randy Macleod and former long-time mayor, Ron McDermott.
During presentations, Rogers, the mayoral runner-up in the 2018 election, withdrew his name from the running, saying only residents of ward 3 and only people who haven’t previously held office should be selected.
“You need someone new in the gene-pool,” Rogers told council during his presentation before withdrawing his name for consideration. “It’s time for a fresh face. The decision is yours. Make it count.”
Ron McDermott also later withdrew his name from contention, whittling the field of applicants down to 10.
While all councillors indicated they were impressed with the pool of applicants, Ward 1 Coun. Sherry Bondy expressed a desire to “push pause” on the voting process, urging council to wait a week to make a decision.
All but one councillor, Chris Vander Doelen, agreed and passed a motion to vote for an appointee at the next regular meeting of council, scheduled for March 7, 2022.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces shell Ukraine’s second-largest city and menace Kyiv
Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 27-kilometre convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
Live updates: Satellite photos show much longer convoy
Satellite photos show a convoy of Russian forces north of Ukraine’s capital stretching for 64 kilometres.
The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually 'alive and well,' says Ukraine's navy
The Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island -- who were all feared dead after their defiant response to threats from a Russian warship -- are actually 'alive and well,' according to the Ukrainian Navy.
'We are fighting for our very existence': Ukrainian politicians take up arms against Russia
Ukrainian parliamentarians are taking up arms and forming militias to defend their country.
Russian Aeroflot flight entered Canadian airspace declaring 'humanitarian flight': Nav Canada
Transport Canada says it will look into how a Russian airline broke a ban on that country's planes in Canadian airspace. In a Twitter post Sunday night, the department said Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition that was imposed earlier in the day in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau government finally performs well in a freedom protest
It's a bit like a flea attacking a pit bull, but the Trudeau government deserves a thumbs-up for trying to inflict a painful Canadian bite on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada sending anti-tank weapons, ammunition to Ukraine
Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition to be used in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.
Young Polish man arrives at border, returns home with Ukrainian family
A Ukrainian mother and her five children, ranging in age from 17 to six months, are safe thanks to a Polish man who drove to the border, dropping off donations. But when he got there, he felt the duty to offer his Krakow home for shelter.
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
Kitchener
-
'You know that you might die': Guelph soccer player joins Ukrainian military to fight in war against Russia
A Guelph soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; hospitalizations drop by 10
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Monday, as hospitalizations dropped by 10.
-
WCDSB holding in-person meeting Monday
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has announced its Board of Trustees will be holding an in-person meeting Monday night. It comes in the wake of an incident involving a four-year-old child.
London
-
Ukrainian Western student feels helpless as conflict rages
It’s been a long and stressful week for Sasha Moskalenko, a third year Western student at King’s College in London, Ont.
-
Area School boards with differing rules for allowing parents in high school gyms
Two separate school boards right down the road from each other with different rules when it comes to watching extracurricular activities.
-
Vintage Port Stanley, Ont. building to become lakeside attraction
A vintage building sitting on a prime location on Port Stanley’s harbour could soon house a new southwestern Ontario lakeside attraction.
Barrie
-
-
Health unit investigates Barrie play centre after more than 100 complaints
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is investigating after receiving more than 100 complaints in the last three weeks from people claiming they got sick after visiting Funvilla in Barrie.
-
Inquiry finds many Ont. children struggle with traditional teaching methods
The Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) launched a public inquiry in 2019, concerned the Ontario public education system was failing to meet the needs of students with reading disabilities, like dyslexia.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man wanted for attempted murder on Manitoulin Island
Police on Manitoulin Island are searching for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect after a shooting in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday night.
-
Family near Englehart loses home to landslide along the Blanche River
A family from Evanturel Township is in shock after a portion of their house had been swallowed by a landslide into the Blanche River.
-
Shakespeare mine could reopen soon in northern Ontario
A former Falconbridge mining property 70 kilometres west of Sudbury, could soon reopen 11 years after being placed in care and maintenance mode.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa businesses eager for COVID-19 restrictions to drop
For Ottawa businesses owners, the last two years have felt like Groundhog Day; a repetitive cycle of restrictions and re-openings capped off by an unexpected shutdown in January.
-
How to talk to your kids about war
Talking to young people about war is not always as easy, but some kids say it’s better to know what's happening, rather than ignore it.
-
Canada sending anti-tank weapons, ammunition to Ukraine
Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition to be used in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.
Toronto
-
Two people face hundreds of charges in Toronto's 'most prolific and disturbing case of child sexual abuse'
Two people from Toronto are facing hundreds of charges after allegedly sexually and physically assaulting dozens of people, including children, over the past 17 years.
-
'It felt like it was war here': Toronto residents allegedly targeted for flying Ukraine flag
Multiple Toronto residents say they have been targeted for flying the Ukrainian flag on their vehicles, with one person saying an assailant broke their car window while two children were sitting in the back seat.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, from getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
-
Trial begins for alleged neo-Nazi figure at Montreal courthouse
Gabriel Sohier Chaput, who also went by the “Zeiger” alias online, was charged with the wilful promotion of hatred and was accused of attempting to recruit others to join the neo-Nazi movement.
-
Charest to be in Ottawa to meet with Conservatives MPs to discuss party leadership
While the race to lead the Conservative Party of Canada may still only have one contender, its members of Parliament are being invited to meet with a potential second.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
-
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of a children's hospital in Halifax has been found guilty of fraud after she used public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
Winnipeg
-
'It's been unprecedented': Snow removal and flood repair companies working around the clock
Beeping, scraping and shovelling have become the soundtrack for the city this winter as crews work around the clock to catch up with snow clearing.
-
3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg choir to perform Ukrainian, Canadian anthems at Jets game
A local men’s choir that often acts as unofficial Ukrainian ambassadors say their upcoming performance at a Winnipeg Jets game is one of great importance.
Calgary
-
Alberta mask mandates end at midnight Monday
Like pretty much every business in Alberta, Bridgeland Market has maintained a mask mandate for the past two years, but at midnight Monday that mandate ends.
-
Russian Orthodox Church in Calgary vandalized with red paint
Shortly after a Saturday evening service ended at the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church in Calgary, someone walked up and poured red paint on the building's front doors.
-
City considers new mask mandate for Calgary Transit
A gap in the provincial plan to lift the mask mandate may require Calgary city council to vote on a “transit specific” bylaw.
Edmonton
-
City council to vote on mask bylaw March 8, asks Edmontonians to fill out survey
Edmonton City Council will meet on March 8 to discuss repealing the city's temporary mandatory face-coverings bylaw.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 weekend deaths reported Monday as province readies to lift most restrictions
Alberta is set to move to Step 2 of its reopening plan on Tuesday which will see the removal of gathering and capacity limits as well as masking rules in most settings.
-
Janz cleared by integrity commissioner over tweets critical of Edmonton police
Edmonton's integrity commissioner has dismissed allegations by the president of the police association that city councillor Michael Janz breached council's code of conduct by posting criticism of Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
Inquest begins into fatal RCMP shooting of Maple Ridge, B.C., man with schizophrenia
The inquest into the death of a Maple Ridge, B.C., man at the hands of the RCMP began Monday in the Burnaby coroners’ court.
-
'Works helps me not to think': Vancouver bakery owner terrified for family in Ukraine
It's been exactly 10 years since Irina Karpenko and her husband Sergio Kuznietsov moved from Ukraine to British Columbia, where they have since opened three bakeries together. But they are in no mood to celebrate.
-
Carjacking suspect charged after woman dragged through busy Vancouver intersection
A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged carjacking at a busy Vancouver intersection that left a woman injured Sunday morning.