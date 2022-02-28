Essex council defers vote on new council appointment

Residents in the town of Essex will have to wait one more week before they learn who council will appoint to fill a vacant ward seat.

The process to fill the council seat started in mid-January, when Larry Snively stepped down as Essex mayor, days after pleading guilty to a single charge of improperly procuring proxy votes during the 2018 Municipal Election Campaign.

Within a few weeks, Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche was nominated and appointed by his peers to fill the mayoral vacancy, leaving the position of deputy mayor open.

A few weeks later, Ward 3 Councillor Steve Bjorkman was chosen by council to become the new deputy mayor, leaving his council seat vacant.

Council opted to fill that vacancy through an at-large application process, which resulted in a field of 12 applicants.

Those applicants were given the chance to speak with council Monday night, each receiving a five-minute window to make their pitch. In some cases, councillors asked questions of the applicants.

That field of applicants included former Coun. Bill Caixeiro, Percy Dufour, Jason Matyi, Eldon Brush, Brad Allard, Sherry Ducedre, Richard Kokovai, former Coun. Ron Rogers, Mac Goslin, Rodney Hammond, Randy Macleod and former long-time mayor, Ron McDermott.

During presentations, Rogers, the mayoral runner-up in the 2018 election, withdrew his name from the running, saying only residents of ward 3 and only people who haven’t previously held office should be selected.

“You need someone new in the gene-pool,” Rogers told council during his presentation before withdrawing his name for consideration. “It’s time for a fresh face. The decision is yours. Make it count.”

Ron McDermott also later withdrew his name from contention, whittling the field of applicants down to 10.

While all councillors indicated they were impressed with the pool of applicants, Ward 1 Coun. Sherry Bondy expressed a desire to “push pause” on the voting process, urging council to wait a week to make a decision.

All but one councillor, Chris Vander Doelen, agreed and passed a motion to vote for an appointee at the next regular meeting of council, scheduled for March 7, 2022.