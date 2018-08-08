

CTV Windsor





The Town of Essex is moving forward with a road reconstruction project, despite concern from Unifor Local 444 president David Cassidy.

Speaking at Essex coucil Tuesday evening, Cassidy, an Essex resident, addressed his concerns about the town's procurement process.

“Hopefully one day the Town of Essex will realize if we keep a procurement policy to buy locally that we'll be successful as well,” he said.

Road reconstruction on Gore Road and Concession Road 8 was awarded to Norjohn Contracting, an out-of-town company.

Along with Cassidy, some Essex councillors felt the process was unfair and should have allowed local businesses an opportunity to place a bid.

Randy Voakes was one of those councillors, saying a locally company could have done the work for much less.

“For this council to take $180,000 away when a reputable company is telling us very clearly that he could do it significantly cheaper is appalling,” he said.

Coun. Sherry Bondy suggested the plan be shelved altogether and left in the hands of the next council.

In a tight 4-3 vote Tuesday night, council awarded the contact to Norjohn Contracting of Niagara Falls at a cost of $549,000.